Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $815,000 Stock Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 1.6 %

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $49.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $59.18. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $73.40.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,535.00.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.