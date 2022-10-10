Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Makes New Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,807 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.6% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.87.

NYSE SE opened at $60.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.54.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

