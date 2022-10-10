Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,611,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,607,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $108.26 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $151.85. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.45.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.74.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

