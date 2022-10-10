Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 18,381 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,381 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Baxter International by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Baxter International from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $55.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.00%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

