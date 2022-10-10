Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 2,993 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 1.8 %

BEP opened at $30.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.48 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

