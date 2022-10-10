Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 3,705 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,042 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.1 %
BUD stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
