Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 660 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $73.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.57. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.