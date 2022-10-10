JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

JD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.30) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 460 ($5.56).

JD Sports Fashion Stock Down 4.2 %

JD opened at GBX 99.74 ($1.21) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 120.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.21. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 96.96 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.70 ($2.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of £5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,662.33.

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

In other news, insider Andy Higginson acquired 292,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £389,324.25 ($470,425.63).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Featured Stories

