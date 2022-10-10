Jejudoge Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (JEJUDOGE)

Jejudoge (JEJUDOGE) traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Jejudoge has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Jejudoge token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jejudoge has a market cap of $105,307.77 and $33,308.00 worth of Jejudoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jejudoge

Jejudoge was first traded on May 11th, 2021. Jejudoge’s total supply is 659,988,471,369,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,000,000,000,000 tokens. Jejudoge’s official website is jejudoge9b9.com. Jejudoge’s official Twitter account is @jejudoge9b9 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jejudoge is https://reddit.com/r/jejudogemoon.

Buying and Selling Jejudoge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jejudoge (JEJUDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Jejudoge has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Jejudoge is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://jejudoge9b9.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jejudoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jejudoge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jejudoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

