JINDO INU Price Reaches $0.0000 (JIND)

JINDO INU (JIND) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, JINDO INU has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One JINDO INU token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. JINDO INU has a total market cap of $104,718.77 and approximately $32,359.00 worth of JINDO INU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About JINDO INU

JINDO INU’s launch date was May 10th, 2021. JINDO INU’s total supply is 400,000,000,000,000 tokens. JINDO INU’s official Twitter account is @jindoinu2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JINDO INU is www.jindoinu.info. JINDO INU’s official message board is jindo-inu.medium.com.

Buying and Selling JINDO INU

According to CryptoCompare, “JINDO INU (JIND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JINDO INU has a current supply of 400,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JINDO INU is 0 USD and is down -9.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $434.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jindoinu.info/.”

