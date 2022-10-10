John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Makes New $445,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3,223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG opened at $41.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.83. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

