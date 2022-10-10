Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

JOUT stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $117.99.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $203.82 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $83,008.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

