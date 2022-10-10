JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $23.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:LEVI opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $168,576.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,070.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

