JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $56.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CPE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.67. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $913.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 42.31%. Research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

