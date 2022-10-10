JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $80.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.00.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Price Performance

IAC stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. IAC has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $158.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity at IAC

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC will post -13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of IAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IAC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 33.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in IAC by 27.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 28.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.