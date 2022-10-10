JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Price Target to GBX 240

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 292 ($3.53) to GBX 238 ($2.88) in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Tesco has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $12.47.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

