JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $295.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.26.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $76.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.37. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $291.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day moving average is $100.38.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,175.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,175.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $683,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,178 in the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

