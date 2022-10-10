JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $42.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNM. StockNews.com cut shares of Unum Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.80.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,847,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter worth $32,256,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 868,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8,319.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 831,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,275,000 after acquiring an additional 821,252 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.