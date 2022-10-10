JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Target Price to GBX 155

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JSAIY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J Sainsbury from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 231 ($2.79) to GBX 184 ($2.22) in a research report on Thursday.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.