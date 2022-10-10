JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Tesco (LON:TSCO) Target Price to GBX 240

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesco to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.93) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 295.83 ($3.57).

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 205.10 ($2.48) on Friday. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 199.19 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 243.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 256.82. The firm has a market cap of £15.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,026.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

In other news, insider Ken Murphy acquired 24,352 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £49,678.08 ($60,026.68).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

