JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Sold by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 409.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JAGG opened at $45.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.61.

