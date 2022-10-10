Juventus Fan Token Price Down 12.7% This Week (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (JUV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Juventus Fan Token coin can now be bought for $4.56 or 0.00023596 BTC on major exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a market capitalization of $15.50 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Juventus Fan Token Coin Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,399,823 coins. Juventus Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus.

Juventus Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokens are generally assets that can represent proof of ownership or even membership. As tokens are already being used for a wide range of purposes, many specialized blockchains have been developed with native intent to support tokens, the most common of which is currently Ethereum and their ERC standard tokens. Socios.com is an app for football (soccer) fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support by acquiring club-specific Fan tokens.Chiliz ($CHZ) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the digital currency for the chiliZ and Socios.com platform. In launching their platform, alongside other sports blockchain ventures, a new category of token has emerged — the Fan Token. Once onboard the Socios.com platform, yet to-be-announced club partners host what has been called a Fan Token Offering (FTO). Fans must purchase $CHZ via a cryptocurrency exchange in order to acquire Fan Tokens. These tokens — which are specific to a team or club — are a finite, digital asset that provide access to an encrypted ledger of voting and membership rights ownership.Established in 1897, Juventus FC has become a powerhouse in both Serie A and international competition. As of 2020, the club boasts 50 domestic and 11 international titles. The 2 time UEFA Champions League winners – a twin highlight of their many accolades – have a reputation for aggressive expansion and growth, as well as being a consistent threat on the pitch season in and season out.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

