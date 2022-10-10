K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) PT Lowered to C$9.50

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KNTNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on K92 Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on K92 Mining in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on K92 Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS KNTNF opened at $5.64 on Friday. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.