Kaiken Shiba Price Down 92.8% Over Last 7 Days (KSHIB)

Kaiken Shiba (KSHIB) traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Kaiken Shiba has a total market cap of $16,429.00 and $14,955.00 worth of Kaiken Shiba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaiken Shiba token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaiken Shiba has traded 92.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaiken Shiba Token Profile

KSHIB is a token. It launched on July 6th, 2021. Kaiken Shiba’s total supply is 273,817,168,980,193,920 tokens. The Reddit community for Kaiken Shiba is https://reddit.com/r/kaikenshiba and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaiken Shiba is kaikenshiba.com. Kaiken Shiba’s official Twitter account is @kaikenshiba and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kaiken Shiba Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaiken Shiba (KSHIB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kaiken Shiba has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Kaiken Shiba is 0 USD and is up 62.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $675.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kaikenshiba.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaiken Shiba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaiken Shiba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaiken Shiba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

