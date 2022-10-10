Katana Capital Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:KAT)

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, October 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.
Katana Capital Stock Performance
Katana Capital Company Profile
Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.
Featured Stories
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Katana Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katana Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.