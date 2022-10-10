Katana Capital Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:KAT)

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, October 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

