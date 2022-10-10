KBC Group NV Cuts Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $735,608,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Public Storage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,553,576,000 after buying an additional 1,085,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after buying an additional 456,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Public Storage by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,625,000 after buying an additional 362,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Public Storage by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,331,000 after buying an additional 333,170 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $283.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.38. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $280.83 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.26.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

