KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,551 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,454,000 after buying an additional 61,847 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in PACCAR by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,619,000 after purchasing an additional 526,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,325,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,020,000 after purchasing an additional 323,623 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $87.68 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.