KBC Group NV Has $6.77 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,214,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $297,963,000 after buying an additional 304,831 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 28.6% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 372.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 19,266 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $5,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.81.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.3 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $137.59 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.04. The stock has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a PE ratio of 100.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.