KBC Group NV Has $7.53 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,522,000 after purchasing an additional 50,098 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 3.3 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.60.

NYSE ARE opened at $134.74 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 255.14%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

