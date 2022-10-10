KBC Group NV Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,836 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $76.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average is $80.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

