KBC Group NV Invests $5.05 Million in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,619,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,222,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $44,606,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $29,179,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $26,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 2.7 %

WTW opened at $204.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.46. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $249.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,938.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,437,475.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,583 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also

