Keanu Inu (KEANU) Trading 0.9% Lower This Week

Keanu Inu (KEANU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Keanu Inu has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Keanu Inu token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Keanu Inu has a total market cap of $425,927.00 and $9,932.00 worth of Keanu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keanu Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Keanu Inu

Keanu Inu’s launch date was May 8th, 2021. Keanu Inu’s total supply is 52,488,742,099,401,800 tokens. The Reddit community for Keanu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/keanuinu. The official website for Keanu Inu is www.keanuinu.finance. Keanu Inu’s official Twitter account is @inukeanu.

Buying and Selling Keanu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Keanu Inu (KEANU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Keanu Inu has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Keanu Inu is 0 USD and is up 5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $27.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.keanuinu.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keanu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keanu Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keanu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keanu Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keanu Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.