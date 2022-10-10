Keith Katkin Sells 29,899 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) Director Keith Katkin sold 29,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $774,384.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Katkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Keith Katkin sold 3,561 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $89,274.27.

On Monday, October 3rd, Keith Katkin sold 180 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $4,500.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $24.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.38 and a beta of 1.17. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $805,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 525,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 183,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 701,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 248,265 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Stories

