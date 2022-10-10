Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €650.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($663.27) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($734.69) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($704.08) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($841.84) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($617.35) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Kering Trading Down 1.4 %
KER stock opened at €449.50 ($458.67) on Friday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($425.92). The company has a 50 day moving average of €517.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €512.81.
About Kering
Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.
Recommended Stories
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.