KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Cut by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,048,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after acquiring an additional 48,472 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 968,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 38,952 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,830,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

