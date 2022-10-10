KeyFi Self Reported Market Cap Tops $216,277.04 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. KeyFi has a total market cap of $216,277.04 and $20.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0530 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 4,078,262 coins. KeyFi’s official website is keyfi.com. The Reddit community for KeyFi is https://reddit.com/r/KeyFi_Official. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KeyFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The KeyFi platform is an app-based platform for managing decentralized finance (DeFi) assets across multiple protocols, including Compound, Aave and others. The platform offers token staking incentives that require a unique decentralized identity credential, which is powered by SelfKey.The KEYFI token is designed to be used across multiple blockchain networks to provide services for as many users as possible.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

