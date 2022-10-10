Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Lowered to $21.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KIM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 215,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 10.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,234,000 after acquiring an additional 164,041 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $562,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

