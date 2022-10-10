Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

KNTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Kinetik Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.78. Kinetik has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $1.78. The business had revenue of $335.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinetik will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

In related news, COO Matthew Wall sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $357,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 420,716 shares in the company, valued at $17,030,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.53 per share, with a total value of $42,383.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,863,619 shares in the company, valued at $110,335,240.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew Wall sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $357,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 420,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,030,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,135,634 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kinetik stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 128,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Kinetik at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

