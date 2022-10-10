KingMoney (KIM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,117.00

KingMoney (KIM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. KingMoney has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $14,117.00 worth of KingMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KingMoney has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One KingMoney coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.22 or 0.00058000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010184 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About KingMoney

KingMoney’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. KingMoney’s total supply is 573,946,318 coins and its circulating supply is 205,000 coins. KingMoney’s official Twitter account is @kingmoneyio. KingMoney’s official message board is www.facebook.com/kingmoneyio. KingMoney’s official website is kingmoney.io.

Buying and Selling KingMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “KingMoney (KIM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. KingMoney has a current supply of 573,946,318.5 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KingMoney is 11.28813981 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kingmoney.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KingMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KingMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KingMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

