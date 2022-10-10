Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Piper Sandler

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $17.26 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.48%.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

