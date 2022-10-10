Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $181.00

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 222.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 43.2% lower against the US dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $10,361.48 and approximately $181.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005135 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018498 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 tokens. The official message board for Kwikswap Protocol is kwikswap.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kwikswap Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kwikswapprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kwikswap Protocol is home.kwikswap.org.

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kwikswap Protocol has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 9,497,188.22016591 in circulation. The last known price of Kwikswap Protocol is 0.00109688 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $15.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://home.kwikswap.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

