Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $460.00 at Bank of America

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $540.00 to $460.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $600.55.

Lam Research Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $374.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $443.58 and its 200-day moving average is $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $358.00 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 37.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

