Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $85.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.66. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.59 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

