Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Raised to $90.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LW opened at $82.79 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $84.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average of $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

