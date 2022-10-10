Launchpool Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (LPOOL)

Launchpool (LPOOL) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Launchpool has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $307,615.00 worth of Launchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Launchpool token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Launchpool has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Launchpool Profile

Launchpool’s launch date was February 12th, 2021. Launchpool’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Launchpool’s official Twitter account is @launchpoolxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Launchpool is launchpool.medium.com. Launchpool’s official website is launchpool.xyz.

Buying and Selling Launchpool

According to CryptoCompare, “Launchpool (LPOOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Launchpool has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Launchpool is 0.10952706 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $50,274.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://launchpool.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Launchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Launchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Launchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

