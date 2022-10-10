Lemond (LEMD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Lemond (LEMD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Lemond has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Lemond has a total market cap of $139,550.00 and approximately $11,749.00 worth of Lemond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lemond token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Lemond

Lemond’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2021. Lemond’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Lemond’s official website is www.lemond.money. Lemond’s official message board is lemondfinance.medium.com. Lemond’s official Twitter account is @lemondfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lemond Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemond (LEMD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lemond has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Lemond is 0.00012919 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $13,775.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lemond.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lemond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lemond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lemond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

