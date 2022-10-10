LEOPARD Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.65 Million (LEOPARD)

LEOPARD (LEOPARD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, LEOPARD has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. LEOPARD has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $66,705.00 worth of LEOPARD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOPARD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003244 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010207 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About LEOPARD

LEOPARD’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2021. LEOPARD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 coins. LEOPARD’s official Twitter account is @LeopardBsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEOPARD is leopardbsc.org.

Buying and Selling LEOPARD

According to CryptoCompare, “Leopard (LEOPARD) is a community token, BEP-20 (Binance Smart Chain) with a project wallet and ecosystem for users to trade cryptocurrencies, stake, swap, buy and sell.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOPARD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOPARD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOPARD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

