Lethean Price Reaches $0.0001 (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. Lethean has a total market cap of $95,880.42 and $17.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lethean has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,328.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021096 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00274952 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00135427 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.02 or 0.00760698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.60 or 0.00598153 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00254275 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is https://reddit.com/r/lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lethean is lt.hn. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @letheanvpn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lethean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean (LTHN) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LTHN through the process of mining. Lethean has a current supply of 865,787,039 with 795,787,039 in circulation. The last known price of Lethean is 0.00012209 USD and is up 32.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $110.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lt.hn.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.