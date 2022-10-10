Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $168,576.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,070.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,155,274 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,917,000 after purchasing an additional 203,977 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,185 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

