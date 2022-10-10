Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $1,793,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,408.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $1,788,300.00.
  • On Monday, August 8th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00.

New Relic Stock Performance

NYSE:NEWR opened at $55.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.15. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.94.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEWR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in New Relic by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,579,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,241,000 after buying an additional 426,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,308,000 after buying an additional 261,372 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,504,000 after buying an additional 127,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

