Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $1,793,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,408.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $1,788,300.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00.

New Relic Stock Performance

NYSE:NEWR opened at $55.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.15. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEWR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in New Relic by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,579,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,241,000 after buying an additional 426,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,308,000 after buying an additional 261,372 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,504,000 after buying an additional 127,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

